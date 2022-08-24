Society HCM City art exhibition on memorable COVID moments An art exhibition on important and emotional moments during HCM City’s fight against COVID-19 took place at HCM City Book Street in District 1.

Society Unique leaf market in Ca Mau A unique leaf market has been held in the Mekong Delta city of Ca Mau, where market-goers don’t use cash to purchase food and drinks and instead use leaves as exchange. Let’s take a look!

Society Council reviews list of inmates nominated for amnesty The Central Advisory Council on Amnesty (CACA) convened a meeting on August 23 to review the list of inmates nominated for amnesty before it is submitted to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval.

Society Vietnamese Embassy works with Cambodian authorities on forced labour in casino The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a working session with the Immigration Management Department under the Cambodian Ministry of Home Affairs’ General Department of Immigration on August 22 following a case related to a group of 40 Vietnamese workers that fled a casino in Cambodia’s Kandal province on August 18 and other similar cases.