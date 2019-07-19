Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has recognised Chau Dien and Phong Phu communes in Cau Ke district as new-style rural areas.The province now has 42 out of 85 communes and Tieu Can district winning the status. Duyen Hai town has also completed the task of new-style rural area building.In Cau Ke district alone, seven out of ten communes have been given the title.Tra Vinh expects to have another 15 communes and Cau Ke district recognised as new rural areas by the end of this year.According to Pham Thanh Tieng, deputy head of the rural development bureau under the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the province has so far this year mobilised more than 3.84 trillion VND (162.12 million USD) for new-style rural area building.The money has been used to implement 17 rural road and bridge projects, build 385 irrigation facilities and schools, complete electricity infrastructure and serve cultural and health care activities.The National Target Programme on New-style Rural Area Building, initiated by the Government in 2010, sets 19 criteria on socio-economic development, politics, and defence.The number of criteria was increased to 20 in 2015.The list of criteria includes the development of infrastructure, the improvement of production capacity, environmental protection, and the promotion of cultural values.-VNA