According to the General Statistics Office, the office said the country’s total export-import revenue in the reviewed period was estimated at 489.1 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 3.5 percent, of which export value reached 254.6 billion USD, and import, 234.5 billion USD.

Between January and November, the domestic economic sector generated some 73 billion USD in export revenue, up 1.6 percent, making up 28.7 percent of the total. Meanwhile, the foreign-invested sector, including crude oil, recorded 181.6 billion USD, up 6.9 percent, accounting for 71.3 percent of the total.

Up to 31 groups of commodities joined the over one-billion-USD export club, making up 92 percent of the accumulative export value, with 10 groups posting more than 10 billion USD./.

VNA