Business November CPI edges down 0.01 percent from previous month The Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged down 0.01 percent month-on-month in November on the back of weakening global fuel prices and declining electricity and water prices in the country, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Dong Thap's flower, ornamental plant output surges The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is expected to increase its flower and ornamental plant output to 4.14 trillion VND (178 million USD) worth this year, up three times from 2015, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Measures sought to revive tourism sector amid COVID-19 The National Conference on Tourism 2020 themed "Linking, Action and Development" took place in the central province of Quang Nam on November 28, focusing on solutions to recover the tourism industry amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Japanese retailer MUJI to open flagship store in Vietnam MUJI, the renowned Japanese home-and lifestyle-goods company, opened its first store in Vietnam at the Parkson Saigontourist Plaza Shopping Centre in HCM City's District 1, on November 27.