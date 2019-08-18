A passenger van is seen destroyed after a collision with a lorry in Wang Sombun district of Sa Kaeo province, Thailand on August 18 (Source: www.bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Eleven people were killed and four others were injured in a traffic accident which occurred on August 18 in Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province, 200km to the East of Bangkok capital city.



Most of the victims were Lao citizens. Local media quoted Thai police as saying that the violent collision between a passenger van and an 18-wheel lorry happened in early morning on the road under repair in front of the Wang Sombun district office.



The van, with a Bangkok registration plate number, was almost destroyed in the crash. Rescue forces had to deploy heavy tools to open the van and extracted the passengers and the driver from the vehicle.



Police said five men and six women lost their lives in the accident. One of them was the Thai driver of the van, while the others were initially reported to be Lao nationals. The injured included three Lao passengers and the Thai driver of the lorry.



Police were investigating the cause of the accident.-VNA