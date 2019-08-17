Illustrative image (Source: internet)

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health on August 16 pledged to improve the quality of street food to boost tourism and economic growth.Speaking at the “Clean Food, Good Taste” campaign in Pathum Thani province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said street food sellers should take this opportunity to promote the local food culture through improving and ensuring the quality of food.This project can only be successful with the cooperation of traders in improving food quality and hygiene, he added.Statistics show that last year there were 93,261 street food vendors and 84.72 percent met standards for tastes and hygiene.-VNA