Participants at the opening of the course (Photo: VNA)

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong addresses the opening of the course (Photo: VNA)

– The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission on February 5 opened a training course to update knowledge for alternate members of the 13th Party Central Committee.Addressing the opening ceremony, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong underlined the significance of the Party’s personnel training work.The 6-week course will focus on 29 topics covering such contents as those associated with the documents of the 13th National Party Congress and the 13th Party Central Committee’s meetings regarding the Party and State building, the promotion of socio-economic, cultural and human development as well as security, defence, external relations, and leadership and management science in the new situation.Lecturers are those who hold leadership and management positions in the Party and State.Thuong said that the course is expected to help the 20 participants become more politically matured and steady, deserving the trust of their older generations./.