Kumquat – enduring symbol of Tet During the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, it is a tradition for Vietnamese families to put up ornamental plants outside and around their houses to liven up the atmosphere while expressing a wish for good luck, happiness, and prosperity in the new year.

Discovering artisans' skills in Thanh Ha ancient pottery village If pottery villages now mainly use molds, artisan in the Thanh Ha ancient pottery village in Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam, have kept their traditional method of making pottery - hand made and wheel thrown.

Centuries-old Bo Da pagoda stuns pilgrims Visiting pagodas on the first days of the Lunar New Year is a deep-rooted tradition of Vietnamese people. The hundreds-year-old Bo Da Pagoda in the northern province of Bac Giang is rich in historical and cultural values.