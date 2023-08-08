Da Nang is a peaceful city. (Photo: VNA)

Dragon Bridge - A symbol of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

From the Golden Bridge, visitors can enjoy a panoramic view of Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

) - Travel+Leisure, a travel magazine based in New York City, has published an article which suggests interesting activities that visitors can experience when visiting central cities of Da Nang and Hoi An.If Hoi An with its ancient Old Town is a picture postcard of laid-back charm, Da Nang is a mélange of traditional and contemporary vibes, it said.According to the magazine, the best time to visit Da Nang is in the dry season from February to May, while the peak tourist season is typically from April to August.Watching the famous Dragon Bridge spit fire is one of the best things to do when visiting the central city.“The colour-changing golden dragon is more of a totem, representing power and good fortune as it headlines one of the longest bridges in Da Nang spanning 666 metres across the Han River,” it wrote.“Watch one of the most dazzling fire and light shows as the larger-than-life metallic dragon spits fire and water every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.”The magazine also suggested visitors enjoy exploring a world of fantasy and adventure at Sun World theme park located high up in Ba Na Hills which stands at 1500 metres above sea level.Hiking Ngu Hanh Son or Marble mountains is also among the best things to do in Da Nang for adventure and thrill seekers.“Don’t miss the dark and dingy Hell Cave or Am Phu which represents the world of damnation. The largest grotto is the Huyen Khong Cave where light shines magically on the Buddha sculptures,” it said, noting that the Tam Thai Pagoda and Linh Ung Pagoda with breathtaking views of the Non Nuoc Beach and Xa Loi Tower with 200 Buddha statues are also key destinations.

Da Nang has a 35km-long coastline with picturesque sandy beaches. The most pristine beach with soft white sands and clear turquoise waters goes to the My Khe Beach which stretches from Son Tra Peninsula to the Marble Mountains. The beach is a haven for surfing, jet skiing, kayaking and other water sports.

Experiencing Son Tra Peninsula is also another destination that visitors shouldn’t ignore when visit the city as they can immerse in the primeval forest of Son Tra peninsula and take in slowly the beautiful scenery of rugged coves and cliffs along the way.

The natural scenery of Son Tra Peninsula. (Photo: VNA)

Hiking Ngu Hanh Son or Marble mountains is also among the best things to do in Da Nang for adventure and thrill seekers. (Photo: VNA)

A corner of Cham Islands, 20km off the coast of Hoi An . (Photo: VNA)

VNA

According to Travel+Leisure, the moment visitors step into the Hoi An “Yellow Town” they are swept away into a fairy tale world full of colourful facades and lanterns.“The UNESCO Heritage Site is dotted with markets, temples, merchant houses, assembly halls and bridges. The entrance ticket allows you access to five monuments out of the 22 heritage sights,” the magazine said.It suggested that visitors not miss the 400-year-old Japanese-covered bridge built across the Thu Bon River which is guarded by statues of dogs and monkeys. In addition, Quan Cong Temple and Quan Am Pagoda must also be added to must-visit locations.One of the best things to do in Hoi An during the rainy season is to wake up and smell the coffee in cafes of the Old Town. Vietnamese specialty coffee comes in several varieties like creamy coconut milk coffee, salt coffee, egg coffee, pink and black latte, among others.The magazine recommends that travelers join in the celebration in the enchanting streets of the Old Town which are lit by vivid handmade lanterns.“If the atmosphere is not intoxicating enough then take a cruise along the Hoai River on a traditional boat and light a small lantern and let it adrift on the waters.”Regarding Cham Islands, the magazine wrote that visitors can get lost in a natural tapestry of beaches, forests and mountains.“The UNESCO Natural Biosphere Reserve also houses a marine park and is a cluster of eight smaller islands, of which Hon Lao is the largest with seven beaches,” it said, adding that Ong Beach is the most popular located near the pier where you can find the market with local eateries./.