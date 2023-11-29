Politics Cambodian NA President’s visit to set new milestone in ties with Vietnam: Ambassador The coming official visit to Vietnam by President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary is a new milestone in the continued development of substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang.

Politics Japanese press highlights Vietnamese President’s official visit Newspapers in Japan on November 28 ran articles on Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit, in which they spotlighted the two countries’ upgrade of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics NA Office delegation learns about Canadian legislative bodies’ operation A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) Office led by the office's vice chairman Pham Thai Ha paid a working visit to Canada from November 23-28, during which they had working sessions with representatives from some legislative bodies of provinces and states in the country.

Politics PM’s COP28 attendance opens up chances for stronger Vietnam-UAE cooperation The visit by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from December 1 to 3 to attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) and have several bilateral activities provides an opportunity to strengthen the two sides’ political trust and cooperation in the future.