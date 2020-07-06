Tuyen Quang welcomed nearly 2 million visitors in 2019, reaching 104 percent of the annual target and up more than 10 percent compared to 2018. Revenue was estimated at 73 million USD. This year, however, the province’s tourism sector has been catastrophically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to its advantages are obstacles to the provincial tourism sector growing, such as underdeveloped infrastructure and poor human resources for tourism development.

Tuyen Quang has a host of impressive landscapes and nature spots, such as Na Hang - Lam Binh ecological lake, which has been praised as a miniature version of Ha Long Bay. With further measures coming to boost tourism, Tuyen Quang hopes to become a popular destination for both domestic and foreign tourists./.

VNA