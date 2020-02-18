Health Khanh Hoa: Over 80 suspected cases test negative for COVID-19 More than 80 cases in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa suspected of having the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have tested negative for the virus, according to a local health official.

Health Two more COVID-19 patients discharged from Hanoi hospital Two more COVID-19 patients, both from the northern province of Vinh Phuc, were discharged from the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on February 18 morning after making a full recovery.

Health Infographic Wash your hands properly to prevent Covid-19 Frequently washing hands with soap, observing good personal hygiene, cleaning belongings and using face masks properly lower the chance of Covid-19 infection.

Health Testing negative for COVID-19, suspected cases allowed to go home Over 100 citizens have returned home after 14 days in quarantine at a border military facility in the northern province of Lang Son following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.