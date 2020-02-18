Two COVID-19 patients in Vinh Phuc discharged from hospital
Two patients with COVID-19 in the northern province of Vinh Phuc were discharged from hospital on February 18 afternoon.
The two patients (third and fourth from right) in Vinh Phuc province are discharged from hospital on February 18 afternoon (Photo: VNA)
The women received treatment at a general clinic in Binh Xuyen district of the province. They are the first two COVID-19 patients to be successfully cured at a district-level medical facility.
The 42-year-old woman is a relative of and had close contact with a female worker of the Nihon Plast company in Binh Xuyen Industrial Park of Vinh Phuc. This worker was tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 after she and seven colleagues had returned from a two-month training course in China’s Wuhan city, the centre of the epidemic.
The other case is 29 years old and she was in the same group of Nihon Plast workers returning from Wuhan.
Earlier on February 18, two other COVID-19 patients were discharged from the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi. They are a 29-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, both from Vinh Phuc province.
So far, Vietnam has confirmed 16 cases of COVID-19 and not recorded any new patients since February 13. Among them, 11 have been discharged from hospital./.