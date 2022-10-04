Two detained in Lang Son for infringing on State interests
The police in the northern province of Lang Son on October 3 launched legal proceeding against and detained two women for investigation into a criminal case of abusing the rights to democracy and freedom to infringe on the State’s interests and legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals.
Vu Bich Van at the police office (Photo: VNA)Lang Son (VNA) –
The provincial People’s Procuracy approved those actions.
Accordingly, Vu Bich Van (born 1971) and Ong Thi Thuy (born 1963), both residing in Vinh Trai ward, Lang Son province, have posted on their personal Facebook accounts many video clips on the gathering of people to complain about a residential project in the ward. The video clips contained many remarks defaming State agencies and violating legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals. Those remarks kindled negative comments, smearing the prestige of the administration./.