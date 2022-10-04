Society Vietnamese citizens deported from China Over 100 Vietnamese citizens that stayed illegally in China were returned to Vietnamese authorities at the Ly Van Border Gate in the northern province of Cao Bang on October 4.

Society Bac Ninh aims to improve local governance indicators The northern province of Bac Ninh has been working to improve local governance indicators, including the provincial competitiveness index (PCI), the provincial Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS), the Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index, and the Digital Transformation Index (DTI).

Society More former officials arrested over repatriation flights bribery scandal Three more people, including two former diplomatic officials, have been arrested for their involvement in a bribery case at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Consular Department, Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security, said on October 4.