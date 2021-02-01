Two more COVID-19 community infections reported in Hanoi
Vietnam logged two new COVID-19 community infections, both in Hanoi, over the last 12 hours (from 6:00pm on January 31 to 6:00am on February 1), according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Temperature check at the entrance of Cot 3 Wet Market in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, one of the two new COVID-19 hotspots in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Both patients are linked to the fresh COVID-19 outbreak in Chi Linh city in northern Hai Duong province.
They are being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2.
The national tally so far hit 1,819 cases, including 933 domestically infected while the remainder imported. The number of cases linked to the fresh outbreaks since January 27 totalled 240.
Meanwhile, 1,457 cases have been given the all-clear. The death toll remains at 35.
Among those still under treatment, nine have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, four twice, and three thrice.
A total of 26,861 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected areas are under quarantine across the country./.