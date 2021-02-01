Health Vietnam sees 28 new COVID-19 cases in 12 hours Vietnam recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases in the 12 hours as of 6pm on January 30, including one imported case and 27 locally infected ones linked with the hotbed in northern Hai Duong province.

Health Five suspected cases of COVID-19 recorded in Gia Lai province The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has recorded five people testing positive once for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, all of them linked with the localities that have reported confirmed cases over the past few days.

Health HCM City detects one COVID-19 case linked to Hai Duong The Ho Chi Minh City Health Department on January 30 announced a COVID-19 case, a man coming from the northern province of Hai Duong – a current hotspot of the pandemic – on a flight on January 28.