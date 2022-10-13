Two Vietnamese named among world’s top 10,000 scientists
The PLOS Biology journal of the US has published a list of the 100,000 most-cited researchers globally this year, of whom two Vietnamese are among the top 10,000.
Professor, Doctor of Science Nguyen Dinh Duc (R) and Associate Professor, Dr. Le Hoang Son. (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The PLOS Biology journal of the US has published a list of the 100,000 most-cited researchers globally this year, of whom two Vietnamese are among the top 10,000.
Professor, Doctor of Science Nguyen Dinh Duc and Associate Professor, Dr. Le Hoang Son, both from the Vietnam National University, Hanoi made the list.
This is the fourth consecutive year Duc and Son have been named in the list, compiled by a group of researchers led by John P.A. Ioannidis of Stanford University, using citations from Scopus, an international scientific database.
Meanwhile, 34 other Vietnamese scientists were honoured in the list of 100,000 most-cited researchers.
The study uses Scopus data from 1960 to September 2022 to compile the list./.