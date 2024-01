Videos Vietnam among Asia-Pacific’s top-performing markets: CNBC Vietnam was named among Asia-Pacific’s three top-performing markets in the first half of this year, besides India and Japan.

Videos Cat Pagoda tells legendary tale Cat Pagoda), located in Lang Chanh district in Thanh Hoa province, is one of the most renowned pagodas in the local area. More than 100 km from Thanh Hoa city, the pagoda boasts a rich history intertwined with significant tales that reflect the harmony of religion, culture, and local community heritage.

Videos Vietnamese labourers’ average income up 6.9% in 2023 The monthly average income of Vietnamese labourers in 2023 topped 290 USD per person, up 6.9% compared to the previous year.

Videos International students studying in Vietnam rising The Ministry of Education and Training said the number of international students studying in Vietnam averagely increased by 8% - 10% per year in the 2018 – 2023 period.