World Indonesian parliament passes key changes in new capital city law Indonesia’s parliament (DPR) approved the revised National Capital City (IKN) law on October 3, which not only prevents the next president from ditching the project to move the nation's capital city from Jakarta to Nusantara in East Kalimantan but also expands the power of the IKN Authority to manage its own budget.

World Cambodia prepares for peak tourist season The Cambodian tourism sector and authorities have been implementing solutions to prepare for peak tourist season, including simplifying entry procedures at the instruction of Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet.

World Indonesia plans to expand high-speed railway in Southeast Asia Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has revealed that the Southeast Asian country plans to expand the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway line to Surabaya city in East Java province.

World TikTok halts sales on app following ban in Indonesia TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, will halt e-commerce transactions on its app in Indonesia from October 4, after the Southeast Asian country imposed a ban on goods transactions on social platforms last week.