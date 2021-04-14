ASEAN Use of hydrogen touted as a solution to carbon neutrality for ASEAN The Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) on April 13 held a press conference to reveal outcomes of a study on hydrogen as an important part of carbon neutrality for ASEAN.

World UN Security Council discusses Kosovo mission’s operation The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held an online meeting on April 13 to discuss the operation of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

World Vietnam to maintain growth with new leadership: Malaysian media The Malaysian news service site theinnews.com (INS) has published an article, titled “Vietnam’s economy to keep growing solidly with new leaders”, highlighting that despite COVID-19, Vietnam has emerged as a shining star in Asia.

World Singaporean, RoK ministers talk bilateral, regional cooperation Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Chung Eui-yong and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan held phone talks on April 13, discussing joint efforts to enhance bilateral and regional cooperation.