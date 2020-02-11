UN official praises Vietnam’s role, cooperation
Director-General of the UN Office Tatiana Valovaya spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and cooperation with the UN in various areas during a meeting with a Vietnamese ambassador in Geneva, Switzerland on February 10.
Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai (left) and Director-General of the UN Office Tatiana Valovaya. (Photo: VNA)
The meeting took place right after Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, new Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, conveyed her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
Valovaya hoped that in Mai’s term of office, Vietnam will continue making contributions to the UN and fostering ties between the UN and ASEAN for peace, security, sustainable development and prosperity for all nations.
The Vietnamese diplomat said she is honoured to take over the new role at the time when Vietnam holds a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for the 2020 – 2021 term and ASEAN Chair in 2020.
Promoting the ties with the UN is always a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy and the country is doing its best to be an active and responsible UN member who effectively contributes to the UN and other international organisations as well as beef up relations between the UN and ASEAN, she said.
She also looked forward to receiving continued support and cooperation of the UN Office to fulfill her mission./.