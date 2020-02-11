Politics China thanks Vietnam for aid in coronavirus fight The Chinese Foreign Ministry has extended heartfelt thanks to Vietnam and other countries for providing support for China to fight the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak.

Politics Vietnamese, Indian young officers bolster exchange Young officers of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the Indian armed forces gathered at an activity on February 10 to bolster friendship and cooperation between the countries’ armies and youth officers in particular.

Politics Vietnam, Laos boost security cooperation Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam has affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security will do its best to further comprehensive cooperation with Lao counterparts to meet demand in the new situation.

Politics PM extends sympathy to Thailand over mass shooting Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 9 sent a letter of condolences to his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha over the mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima province.