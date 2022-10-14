Politics Vietnamese Vice President meets with foreign leaders in Kazakhstan Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan on October 13, as part of her trip to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Kazakhstan’s Astana capital.

Politics Vietnam enhances defence ties with China, Australia Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted separate receptions in Hanoi on October 13 for Chinese Defence Attaché to Vietnam Pan Tao and Premier of Australia’s Tasmania state Jeremy Rockliff.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NAs share experience in social affairs Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man received Chairwoman of the Lao NA’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Thoummaly Vongphachanh in Hanoi on October 13.