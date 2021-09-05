Politics NA Chairman leaves for fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Austria National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA left Hanoi on September 5 morning for the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Austria.

Politics Vietnam’s National Day marked in Ukraine The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine held a ceremony in Kyiv on September 2 marking the 76th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

Politics WCSP5: Vietnamese NA joins hands to cope with global challenges A high-ranking Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) delegation led by Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP 5) in Austria from September 5-7.

Politics Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on 76th National Day Top leaders of many countries have sent messages and letters of congratulations to the Party and State leaders of Vietnam on the country's 76th National Day (September 2).