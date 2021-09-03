Society Original drafts of Vietnam's national emblem on display For the first time, nearly 200 documents on the national emblem together with artist Bui Trang Chuoc’s (1915-1992) original drafts of the national emblem have been introduced to the public in celebration of the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Videos Online book exhibition highlights Vietnam’s glorious history A book exhibition is being held virtually by the Hanoi Library on its website thuvienhanoi.org.vn to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Society National Day celebrated in Spain The Vietnamese Embassy in Spain on September 1 organised a ceremony to mark Vietnam’s 76th National Day (September 2), drawing the participation of all embassy staff, the Vietnamese Honourary Consul in Sevilla, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Madrid.

Society President Ho Chi Minh bust erected in New Delhi A bust of Vietnam’s late President Ho Chi Minh was erected in New Delhi on September 1 on the occasion of the Southeast Asian nation’s 76th National Day (September 2).