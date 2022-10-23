Politics PM makes recommendations for upcoming congress of War Veterans Association Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 22 met with the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) Central Committee to discuss the preparation for the association’s 7th National Congress for the 2022-2027 tenure.

Politics PM hands over appointment decisions to health, transport ministers Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh handed over the President’s appointment decisions to Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan and Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang for the 2021-2026 tenure during a ceremony in Hanoi on October 22.

Politics Vietnam Delegation to UN meets US Military Academy learners The Delegation of Vietnam to the UN on October 21 discussed the country’s contributions to and priorities at the UN with a delegation of learners from the US Military Academy.

Politics CPV delegation pays working trip to Chile A Vietnamese delegation led by Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working trip to Chile from October 19-22.