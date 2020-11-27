UN Security Council’s E10 – I5 Dialogue wraps up
The dialogue of the ten current non-permanent members (E10) and the five newly-elected non-permanent members (I5) of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), presided by Vietnam, successfully wrapped up on November 26.
At the dialogue between the ten current non-permanent members (E10) and the five newly-elected non-permanent members (I5) of the UNSC (Photo: VNA)
The meeting, held both in-person and online, is the first international event chaired by the Southeast Asian country within the framework of the UNSC since its first stint in 2008-2009. Norway and South Africa co-organised the event together with Vietnam.
Themed “Joining Efforts for an Effective UNSC: Best Practices and Experiences for Elected Members”, the event focused on trends and challenges at the UNSC, and working method of the UNSC to promote experience sharing towards tighter cooperation between the E10 countries in the future.
Scholars, experts and the E10 and I5 countries said the UNSC is facing formidable non-traditional security challenges like climate change and terrorism, which have critical impacts on the global peace and security. Meanwhile, strategic competition among powerful nations has intensified, affecting the council’s consensus on several issues.
In this context, the E10 countries play a more important role in reducing difference within the UNSC, particularly the five permanent members of China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.
At the event, the I5 countries shared their initiatives and priorities when they enter new UNSC new tenure in 2021.
Participants also shared assessments and views on international situation, forecast complicated issues and potential emerging hotspots, and recommended measures to improve operation efficiency of the UNSC and the role of the E10 nations./.