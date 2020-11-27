World WB grants 400 million USD for Indonesia’s mangrove rehabilitation The World Bank has offered 5.5 trillion rupiahs (400 million USD) to help Indonesia rehabilitate its mangrove forests in the next four years.

World Indonesia to leave out some sensitive goods from RCEP tariffs Indonesia plans to exclude several “sensitive” commodities such as rice, weaponry and alcoholic beverages from its scheduled commitment to eliminating tariffs in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

World Thailand tourism struggles despite loosened entry policies Thailand welcomed first 1,201 foreign tourists in October since a ban in April aimed at averting coronavirus outbreaks, as the country gradually opens up to a select number of visitors.

ASEAN ASEAN ministers gather to discuss transnational crime fight The 14th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC 14) was held via videoconference on November 26 under the chair of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MPS).