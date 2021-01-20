UNDP pledges to assist Asia-Pacific in addressing COVID-19 impact
At the meeting (Photo: VOV)
Hanoi (VNA) – Assistant Secretary General, Deputy Regional Director and Director for the Asia-Pacific of the UNDP Kanni Wignaraja has affirmed that the UNDP will continue assisting Asia-Pacific nations in overcoming the consequences of COVID-19 pandemic and fulfilling sustainable development goals (SDGs).
During a meeting with ASEAN member states and Asia-Pacific nations on January 19 in New York, Wignaraja suggested several areas in need of cooperation in the near future such as COVID-19 vaccine distribution, renewable energy and investment in human development.
She asked participants to offer ideas on fields that the UNDP needs to prioritise in the Asia-Pacific in the coming time.
Speaking at the event, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Nguyen Phuong Tra highlighted Vietnam’s initial achievements in fighting the pandemic and promoting economic growth as well as challenges faced by the country, including vaccine distribution.
She proposed enhancing cooperation to ensure harmony in the building of the UNDP’s development strategy for the 2021-2025 period and regional countries’ national socio-economic development policies.
UNDP needs to help regional nations improve institutions, human resources and infrastructure, switch to digital economy, reduce carbon emission and cope with climate change, she said.
Participants proposed the UNDP assist the region in coping with the pandemic, especially supplying affordable vaccine, facilitating the private sector’s engagement in economic recovery, implementing SDGs, protecting the environment, reducing poverty, propelling sustainable development and responding to climate change./.