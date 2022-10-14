The 25km-long-road surrounding the southern part of Con Dao Island is among Vietnam’s most beautiful routes.

This road is called Ben Dam and starts from Cau Tau in the centre of Con Dao town and ends at An Hai, one of the most beautiful local beaches.

It is easily accessible by electric car and motorbike.

A highlight of the route is Mui Ca Map (Shark Cape), which is surrounded by high mountains and blue seas, creating a wonderful picture for visitors to check-in.

At about 5 km into the trip is Con Dao National Park.

Visitors can admire ancient forests with many kinds of precious flora and fauna.

They will never forget the scenery along this coastal route on Con Dao Island, with its charming nature and harmony between mountains and sea./.

VNA