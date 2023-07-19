Associate Professor Dr. Vu Hai Quan, Director of the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM City) speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A seminar on cooperation in developing high-quality human resources between Vietnamese universities to serve the demand for personnel of enterprises, including those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), was held in the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City on 18.

The event was attended by representatives of localities in the southern region, leaders of Korean corporations operating in Vietnam, and leaders of the Vietnam National University Hanoi (VNU-Hanoi) and the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM City).

Associate Professor Dr. Vu Hai Quan, Director of VNU-HCM, said that with 90,000 students, the university is the largest public university in Vietnam, providing human resources for the entire southeastern region in particular and the southern region in general. It is implementing measures to develop into a leading higher education institution in Asia.

He acknowledged that the fruitful collaboration between Vietnam and the RoK is an important condition for cooperation programmes between the two countries, including the partnership in human resources development.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

A representative of the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (KOCHAM) said that businesses are always looking for high-quality human resources of Vietnam to serve production and development requirements.

Representatives of Korean enterprises and universities said that Vietnamese universities can research and develop human resources in a number of industries which have high demand for personnel in both quantity and quality such as information technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, semiconductors, components and accessories, among others.

Delegates at the event said that there are many solutions to improve the quality of human resources to meet businesses' requirements. Enterprises must actively propose schools to have appropriate training programmes, cooperate in training or take advantage of conditions of facilities and personnel of the two sides to train and develop high-quality human resources./.