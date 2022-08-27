Over 45,000 foreign students from 102 countries and territories enrolled in 155 Vietnamese universities between 2016 and 2021, according to a report by the Ministry of Education and Training’s International Cooperation Department. Of the total student number, 26.6% were offered scholarships under agreements between the Government of Vietnam and foreign governments.

Annually, some 4,000 – 6,000 foreign students come to Vietnam to study. The highest number was reported in 2019 with the total reaching 6,300.

Nearly 80% of the students were from Laos and Cambodia. But as a result of growing relations with the Republic of Korea, China, France and Japan, the number of students from these countries in Vietnam is on a rise.

VNA