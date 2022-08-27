Universities urged to attract more foreign students
During a conference reviewing the training and management of foreign students in Vietnam from 2016 – 2021 and chalking out plans for the 2022 – 2030 period, held recently in Hanoi, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc has urged Vietnamese universities to improve quality of their programmes and beef up international cooperation to attract more foreign students.
Over 45,000 foreign students from 102 countries and territories enrolled in 155 Vietnamese universities between 2016 and 2021, according to a report by the Ministry of Education and Training’s International Cooperation Department. Of the total student number, 26.6% were offered scholarships under agreements between the Government of Vietnam and foreign governments.
Annually, some 4,000 – 6,000 foreign students come to Vietnam to study. The highest number was reported in 2019 with the total reaching 6,300.
Nearly 80% of the students were from Laos and Cambodia. But as a result of growing relations with the Republic of Korea, China, France and Japan, the number of students from these countries in Vietnam is on a rise.