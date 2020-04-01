Unknown part of Paradise Cave
Visitors have a chance to witness the formation process of lava blocks (Photo: VNA)
Explorers are equipped with flashlight when visiting the cave (Photo: VNA)
Tourists are impressed by the beauty of Paradise cave (Photo: VNA)
Hidden deep inside the cave, there are more unique stalactites (Photo: VNA)
The next 7km in Thien Duong cave requires both physical and mental factors of the participants (Photo: VNA)
Occasionally, visitors meet huge stalactites that are shaped like a piano (Photo: VNA)
Visitors are curious about the stalactite system of Paradise cave – a completely different world (Photo: VNA)
There are small streams inside the cave (Photo: VNA)
The stalactites are as big as sand dunes in the desert (Photo: VNA)
Huge stalactites pave the way inside the cave (Photo: VNA)
Tourists marvel at the beauty and uniqueness of the stalactites here (Photo: VNA)
The 'Skylight' area is the only place with natural light within 7 km and this is also the end of the journey (Photo: VNA)