Representatives from other UN member countries and territories congratulate Vietnam on the election to the UN Security Council (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021, which earned a record high number of 192 votes out of the 193 member countries and territories of the UN General Assembly, enables the Southeast Asian country to make more remarkable contributions to the world’s peace, development and prosperity.This election result meets the aspiration of all Vietnamese people and proves that after over 30 years of reforms and international integration, the prestige, role and position of Vietnam within the framework of the UN and on the global arena have been increasing.Following the country’s UNSC non-permanent membership win, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a message to thank the international community for recognising the role and contributions of Vietnam in regional and international works as well as affirm that Vietnam will spare no effort to fulfill the mission of a non-permanent member of the UNSC, deserving to be a reliable partner for sustainable peace.Vietnam’s election to the UNSC for the second time reaffirmed the country’s determination in the implementation of foreign policy of peace, independence, cooperation and development, and it is the highest manifestation of the country’s foreign policy of multilateralisation, diversification, and active and responsible participation in international forums and organisations, the leader said.According to UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra, with the election to the UNSC, Vietnam will have more opportunities to prove its ability and play an important role in regional and global events.Vietnam served as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2008-2009 tenure, which was the first time the country joined the UN’s most important agency for global peace and security.During the tenure, Vietnam implemented a foreign policy of peace and made contributions to addressing world conflicts and crisis while backing peaceful negotiations and restriction of sanctions, based on international law and principles of the UN Charter.Apart from fully participating in 1,500 meetings of the UN Security Council, Vietnam actively got involved in all matters and in all stages of work in the council, through making speeches, joining in negotiations, contributing to the drafting of resolutions and documents, and serving as chair and vice chair of some subcommittees of the council. It chaired the negotiations and compilation of the council’s resolution on women and security peace.As a representative of Asia, Vietnam pushed the peaceful settlement of regional issues as well as well matters in other regions like Africa and the Middle East.At the same time, the country was able to flexibly handle its relations with powerful countries and those with common interests and traditional relations based on respecting and protecting the legitimate interests of stakeholders.Becoming the UNSC non-permanent member for 2020-2021 is an important milestone in Vietnam’s implementation of the 12th National Party Congress Resolution which guides the multilateral diplomatic work to “proactively integrate into and promote the country’s role in multilateral mechanisms, especially ASEAN and the UN”, and the Party Secretariat Directive No. 25 CT/TW dated August 8, 2018 which asks the multilateral diplomatic work to “strive to play a leading or mediatory role in multilateral organisations and forums having strategic importance to the country.”-VNA