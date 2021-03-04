Politics National Election Council convenes third meeting National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chaired the third meeting of the National Election Council (NEC) in Hanoi on March 3.

Politics Vietnam attending 52nd session of UN Statistical Commission A report on national accounts was among the items presented by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) at the ongoing 52nd session of the United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC), GSO Director General Nguyen Thi Huong said.

Politics Vietnamese, Cuban deputy foreign ministers hold political consultation The 6th Vietnam-Cuba political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level was convened via videoconference on March 2, under the chair of Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Marcelino Medina Gonzalez.