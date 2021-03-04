Upcoming National Assembly election to have 184 constituencies
There are 184 constituencies across Vietnam in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA), according to a new resolution.
National Election Council's third meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – There are 184 constituencies across Vietnam in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA), according to a new resolution.
The resolution was adopted by the National Election Council on March 3, specifying the number and list of constituencies and the number of NA deputies to be elected in each constituency nationwide.
Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have the largest number of constituencies, 10. HCM City will have 30 NA deputies, the highest number among centrally-run cities and provinces, followed by Hanoi, 29.
The election is scheduled to take place on May 23, which falls on Sunday./.