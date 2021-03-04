Participants heard that after the first consultation meeting at the central level, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee’s Presidium proposed the National Election Council and the National Assembly Committee keep the number of candidates from the front and its members the same as in the previous legislature term to ensure and uphold the role of people’s representatives in the National Assembly.

It also asked for ensuring the percentage of female candidates account for over 35 percent of the total and increasing the number of ethnic candidates.

The Nation Election Council and relevant agencies were asked to direct agencies and organisations at central and local levels to establish election teams (deadline on April 3), and post up the list of voters (deadline on March 14).

Concluding the session, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan asked subcommittees of the National Election Council and related agencies of the government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front to check assigned tasks to prepare for the second consultation meeting.

She also requested to strengthen information dissemination relating to the elections of the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels./.

VNA