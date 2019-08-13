Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) has decided to offer Central Highlands and southern localities that were affected by the recent torrential rains and floods more than 600 million VND (25,800 USD) to help them overcome difficulties.On August 14, a VRCS team led by VRCS Vice President Tran Thi Hong An will be sent to Phu Quoc island district in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to deliver the relief aid. The team will provide locals with 50 million VND (2,150 USD) in cash and 20 packages of water purifiers, 500kg of rice and a certificate of merit to the Red Cross Society of Dong Duong town for its strong performance in assisting locals during the recent flooding.Earlier on August 12, in the southern province of Dong Nai, another team led by VRCS President Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu offered cash and necessities worth over 121 million VND in total to affected locals.Another team led by VRCS Vice President Tran Quoc Hung reached Da Teh district of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to assess damage in the locality and provide aid worth over 210 million VND to affected community, including 50 million VND in cash, 100 packages of households commodities and water treating powder.Through the assessments, the team will compile a report and make a proposal to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent as well as organisations and donors to ask for assistance.Meanwhile, a support team led by VRCS Vice President and General Secretary Nguyen Hai Anh arrived in Ea Sup district of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, where they presented 100 packages of necessities to locals in Ia Lop and Ia R’ve, and 50 million VND to 100 households in Ea Rok commune. Total aid was 115 million VND.In the neighbouring province of Dak Nong, the VRCS also provided urgent relief of 50 million VND to victims of the disasters.-VNA