Politics PM chairs 13th Party Congress’s socio-economic subcommittee meeting Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the sixth plenary meeting of the 13th National Party Congress’s Sub-Committee on Socio-Economic Affairs in Hanoi on January 16.

Politics Deputy minister visits EP to discuss ratification of Vietnam-EU deals Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son paid a visit to the European Parliament (EP) from January 13 to 16 to discuss the ratification process of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Politics HCM City’s leaders meet with foreign representative agencies The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee held a New Year gathering with foreign representative agencies on January 15 to help strengthen the city’s friendship and cooperation with international friends.

Politics Banquet held to mark 70th anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam on January 15 held a banquet to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam – China diplomatic relations (January 18).