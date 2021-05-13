Business Proposal of reducing registration fee for domestically-produced cars rejected The Ministry of Finance has rejected the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) proposal to continue reducing the registration fees for new domestically-produced cars by 50 percent.

Business Conference to promote Hai Duong's lychee set for May 18 The People’s Committee of the northern province of Hai Duong will organise a conference on May 18 to promote local lychee and other agricultural products.

Business HCM City: Retail market benefitting from many growth drivers An influx of foreign investment, the rise of e-commerce, and the sound containment of COVID-19 are believed to have driven growth in HCM City’s retail sector despite the considerable impact of the pandemic, according to the Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

Business HCM City budget collections bounce back Ho Chi Minh City brought in more than 140.3 trillion VND (6.06 billion USD) in budget collections during the January - April period, a 15.76 percent increase year-on-year and fulfilling 30.45 percent of the annual target.