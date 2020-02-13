US firms explore Cambodian agricultural market
As many as 16 US enterprises, including IBM, Amazon, and John Deere, visited Cambodia for seeking investment opportunities in agriculture, according to US Ambassador to Cambodia Patrick Murphy.
US Ambassador to Cambodia Patrick Murphy (Source: https://www.khmertimeskh.com/)
Speaking at a workshop held recently in Cambodia, Murphy said this is the second consecutive year that the US Embassy coordinated with the US Government to organize a trade mission to Cambodia to explore investment opportunities in the agricultural sector.
This is the largest US trade mission to Cambodia in recent history that represents the best US companies and large agricultural corporations, he stressed, noting that these may provide technological assistance for Cambodia to help the country promote agricultural development.
The diplomat said US firms are also focusing on developing communities and explaining standards that must be met to achieve sustainable development.
The agricultural sector accounts for about 22 percent of Cambodia's GDP, while employing about 3 million workers.
Cambodia’s main agricultural exports are rice, cassava, maize, pepper, fresh mango and crude palm oil, totaling 4.2 million tonnes in 2018. The US-Cambodia agricultural trade is valued at 220 million USD per year./.