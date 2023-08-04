Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh (right) presents a gift to Jason Smith, chairman of House Ways and Means Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always considers the US one of the most important partners and appreciates the two sides' close coordination at regional and international forums, as well as in issues of mutual concern, said politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh on August 4.



Receiving a delegation from the US House of Representatives led by Chairman of its Ways and Means Committee Jason Smith in Hanoi, he said the economic cooperation between Vietnam and the US is growing strongly, becoming an important pillar of their bilateral relationship. The US is currently Vietnam's largest export market while Vietnam is the US’s 7th largest trade partner globally and the largest partner in the ASEAN region.

Anh said that he hopes through the working visit, the two sides will further strengthen the comprehensive relationship in politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, science-technology, especially in securing the supply chain, logistics infrastructure, digital economy, green transition, sustainable agriculture, energy transition and environmental protection.

The Vietnamese official also expressed his belief that the Vietnam-US partnership will continue to thrive and reach new heights, for the benefit of the two peoples, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the Asia-Indo-Pacific region and around the world.

For his part, Jason Smith said that the US wishes and supports a "strong, independent, self-resilient and prosperous" Vietnam.

The US will continue to promote the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, especially in important fields such as trade, investment, science-technology, digital transformation, green transition, and training of high-quality human resources to serve the development goals of Vietnam, he added./.