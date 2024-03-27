Society Vietnam joins proceedings of ICJ's climate change opinion The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands, on behalf of the Vietnamese Government, has submitted a request to join the proceedings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s advisory opinion on climate change.

Society Vietnam, RoK discuss copyright challenges in digital environment Vietnamese and Korean experts gathered in Ho Chi Minh City on March 26 for the Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) Copyright Forum 2024, a joint effort by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Copyright Protection Agency (KCOPA) to tackle pressing issues related to copyright protection in the digital environment.

Society VNA presents nearly 1,000 books to Tuyen Quang students The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) chapter at the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) brought its Dinh Huu Du bookcase, with nearly 1,000 books, to Trung Yen secondary school, Son Duong district, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on March 26.

Society Vietnam, US coordinate in drug fight The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes (C04) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are jointly holding the International Drug Enforcement Conference in the Asia-Pacific (Mini-IDEC) in the central city of Da Nang on March 26-27.