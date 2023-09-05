US President to make State visit to Vietnam
US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will pay a State visit to Vietnam from September 10 – 11, the Foreign Ministry announced on September 5.
The visit is made at the invitation of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong./.