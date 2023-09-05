Politics Vietnam – bright spot of post-pandemic economic growth: WEF Executive Chairman Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab described Vietnam as a bright spot of economic growth after the COVID-19 pandemic at his meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 5.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong visits Army Corps 15 State President Vo Van Thuong on September 5 visited the Army Corps 15, which for nearly 40 years has been tasked with defensive strategies and building effective economic zones in the Central Highlands and southern Quang Binh.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Cooperation with Laos, Cambodia top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working breakfast with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on September 5, on the occasion of attending the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Jakarta.