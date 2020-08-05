World ASEAN+3 countries discuss financial cooperation The ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting (AFCDM+3) was held via video conferencing on August 5 under the chair of Vietnam and Japan.

World ASEAN – success story of regional cooperation The 53-year history of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has proved that a united grouping with close linkages and combined national and regional interests will be able to maintain its central role.

World Late Russian military expert in Vietnam honoured A ceremony took place in suburban Moscow on August 4 to install a memorial stele dedicated to the late Sen. Lieut. Gen Anatoly Ivanovich Khiupenen, head of the Russian military expert delegation to Vietnam.