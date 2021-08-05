World Malaysian Foreign Minister urges ensuring peace, stability in East Sea Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein underscored the importance of regional cooperation to ensure that the East Sea is a water of peace and stability during the virtual ASEAN-US Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on August 4.

ASEAN AMM-54 welcomes Myanmar’s commitment to Five-Point Consensus Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have welcomed Myanmar’s commitment to the Five-Point Consensus of the ASEAN Leaders Meeting in late April and acceptance for the timely and complete implementation of the document.

ASEAN EAS FM Meeting stresses stepping up global, regional cooperation in COVID-19 response Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son attended the 11th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting via a videoconference on August 4, as part of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings.