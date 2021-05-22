US, RoK reaffirms ASEAN’s centrality in maintaining maritime, aviation freedom in East Sea
US President Joe Biden and his counterpart from the Republic of Korea (RoK) reaffirmed support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN-led regional architecture in a joint statement issued after their meeting at the White House on May 21.
US President Joe Biden (R) and Korean President Moon Jae-in in a meeting on May 21 (Photo: AFP)
“We agree to expand regional coordination on law enforcement, cybersecurity, public health and promoting a green recovery. We agree to work closely together to promote greater connectivity and foster digital innovation within ASEAN, while developing deeper people-to-people ties among Americans, Koreans, and the people of Southeast Asia,” the statement said.
“We will also consider opportunities for joint efforts to promote sustainable development, energy security, and responsible water management in the Mekong sub-region,” it added.
The two countries oppose all activities that undermine, destabilise, or threaten the rules-based international order and commit to maintaining an inclusive, free, and open Indo-Pacific.
“We pledge to maintain peace and stability, lawful unimpeded commerce, and respect for international law, including freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea (East Sea) and beyond,” according to the joint statement./.
