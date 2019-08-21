US national security advisor John Bolton (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) – US national security advisor John Bolton on August 20 accused China of using “bullying tactics” in the increasingly tense waters of the East Sea.



Bolton wrote on Twitter that China's recent escalation of efforts to intimidate others out of developing resources in the East Sea is raising concern, the French news agency AFP news agency reported.



He underscored that the US stands firmly with those who oppose coercive behaviour and “bullying tactics” which threaten regional peace and security.



Earlier, spokeswoman of the US Department of State Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on July 20 that China’s reclamation and militarisation of disputed outposts in the East Sea, along with other efforts to assert its unlawful East Sea maritime claims, including the use of maritime militia to intimidate, coerce and threaten other nations, undermine the peace and security of the region.



These acts by China are interfering in oil and gas activities in the East Sea, including Vietnam’s long-standing exploration and production activities, she stated.-VNA