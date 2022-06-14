According to the report, in the period from January 1 to December 2021, Vietnam met the criteria set forth by the US Department of Treasury with a trade surplus in goods and services with the US of 90 billion USD. The Department continues to acknowledge Vietnam’s progress in this regard.

The US Department of Treasury appreciates the management of monetary and exchange rate policies of the State Bank of Vietnam in the past, which expresses the seriousness in which the central bank deals with concerns from the US side.

It also hailed the Vietnamese bank for maintaining stability in financial and monetary markets and the macro economy amid difficulties and challenges./.

VNA