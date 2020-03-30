Society Ninh Thuan popularises Fisheries Law among fishermen to fight IUU fishing The south central province of Ninh Thuan is pushing ahead with the popularization of the 2017 Law on Fisheries, to raise fishermen’s awareness about 14 illegal fishing acts and the need of obeying law when joining offshore fishing.

Society Hanoi, HCM City limit transport to prevent spread of SARS-CoV-2 Trans-provincial passenger trains will be suspended from March 30 until April 15 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the Vietnam Railway Authority.

Society Health Ministry launches account on COVID-19 prevention on TikTok platform The Ministry of Health has recently launched its account on video app TikTok (@boytevietnam) in an attempt to bolster the dissemination of preventive measures against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).