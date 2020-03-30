Business Up to 18,600 firms suspend operations in Q1 due to COVID-19 Up to 18,600 businesses were forced to suspend operations in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up 26 percent year on year, reported the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Businesses urged to cooperate to bring live pig price down Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has urged livestock businesses to cooperate with the Government and with each other to bring the live pig price down from the current 75,000 VND (3.17 USD) to 70,000 VND per kg as from April 1.

Business COVID-19: Domestic airlines reduce flight frequency The Ministry of Transport has agreed to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam’s proposal to limit domestic flights from Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City to other cities and provinces to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Business US attracts most Vietnamese investment in three months Vietnam invested 49.3 million USD abroad in the first three months of 2020, with the US being the biggest recipient.