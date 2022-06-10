Uzbek version of Ho Chi Minh’s prison diary published
The Uzbek version of late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh’s collection of poems “Nhat Ky Trong Tu” (Prison Diary)(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A Uzbek version of late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh’s collection of poems “Nhat Ky Trong Tu” (Prison Diary) was made public at a ceremony which took place at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies (TSUOS) in Uzbekistan on June 9.
“Nhat Ky Trong Tu” features more than 100 poems written in Chinese characters during the 12 months between 1942 and 1943 when Ho Chi Minh was imprisoned in China's Guangxi province.
In his remarks at the event, Ambassador Le Minh Khoi expressed his delight at and pride of the new publication, saying the collection has so far been translated into dozens of languages worldwide.
The diplomat considered the Uzbek edition a symbol of the Vietnam-Uzbekistan friendship which has been thriving over the past three decades.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Alishe Mukhamedov, Chairman of the Uzbekistan-Vietnam Friendship Association, affirmed that Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and style are invaluable assets of the Vietnamese people and a guarantee of victory for national independence.
At the ceremony, six freshmen studying the Vietnamese language at TSUOS recited many poems in the collection in both Vietnamese and Uzbek.
TSUOS now offers Vietnamese language training to 15 students./.