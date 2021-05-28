Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – A ceremony was held in the northern province of Bac Ninh on May 27 to launch COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in industrial parks (IPs).

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said in compliance with the Prime Minister’s directions, Vietnam has actively sought different sources of vaccines to ensure fair, safe and effective public access.

The Health Ministry also provided vaccines for units and localities in two stages. In Bac Ninh alone, over 19,000 doses were administered, with nearly 2,000 being given enough two shots.

On May 20, the ministry issued the Decision No. 2499/QD-BYT on the distribution of 1,682,400 vaccine doses in the third stage, including 150,000 doses for Bac Ninh province.

In Bac Ninh and Bac Giang alone, the Government allowed expanding vaccinations for others apart from those in the priority list, including workers in IPs.

Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Huong Giang said about 90,000 workers will be vaccinated in the coming time.

Following the launch ceremony, 96 workers at Funing Precision Component Co. Ltd. - Hon Hai Technology Group were the first among 400,000 local workers to get vaccine shots.

On the occasion, the Hon Hai Technology Group presented 2 billion VND to the province’s COVID-19 vaccine fund./.