Van Phong economic zone attracts over 150 investment projects
Khanh Hoa, January 7 (VNA) – The Van Phong Economic Zone (EZ) in the central province of Khanh Hoa has so far attracted 153 investment projects, of which 89 have become operational.
Of the total projects, there are 30 foreign-funded ones, whose registered capital amounted to approximately 4.1 billion USD.
The Van Phong electricity plant project is the biggest among them, with its investment reaching 2.58 billion USD and its construction starting in October last year. The build-operate-transfer project is expected to create 2,000 jobs and account for 4 percent of the total electricity generated nationwide once it is put into operation in 2023.
According to the management board of the zone, Van Phong has contributed more than 20.95 trillion VND (906.56 million USD) to the provincial budget and created over 6,200 jobs.
Nguyen Khac Dinh, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said investment projects in the EZ have created employment, supported local infrastructure building, and helped lifting people’s living standards.
Aiming to turn Van Phong into a strategic coastal EZ in the nation and the region, Khanh Hoa is focusing on infrastructure development by capitalising on all prioritised assistance from the Government.
Meanwhile, the provincial People’s Committee is working with neighbouring localities which boast great potential like Phu Yen and Dak Lak provinces to build a regional connectivity strategy./.