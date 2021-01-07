Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,117 VND per USD on January 7, down 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Gallup: Vietnam ranks third globally in economic optimism Vietnam ranked third globally in terms of economic optimism in a survey recently conducted by Gallup International, behind Nigeria and Azerbaijan.

Business First hospital lists on HCM exchange The Thai Nguyen International Hospital has become the first hospital listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), with 41.5 million shares put up for sale on January 6.