Participants try to throw sticks into jars, a traditional Korean game. The game will be featured in the Children's Festival on June 1-2 at the Museum of Ethnology. (Source: VNA)

- Various cultural and entertainment events for children will be held in Hanoi to celebrate International Children’s Day (June 1).The Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism is hosting a month-long programme with the theme "Summer for Children".With participation of 100 people of 13 ethnic groups including the Tay, Dao, Mong, Thai, E De and Khmer, the programme will introduce the culture, customs and traditions of the different groups. The organisers hope it will attract tourists to the site in Son Tay town.The activities focus on raising awareness of the environment – especially plastic pollution – through various traditional games and writing and painting contests.Participants will discover the handicrafts, costumes, musical instruments and cuisine of the ethnic groups.A performance featuring the singing and dancing of the Ta Oi people from A Luoi district, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, will take place over the weekend.The "Children’s World" festival will take place from May 30 to June 1 at the Vietnam Exhibition, Culture and Art Centre, 2 Hoa Lu street, Hanoi.The annual event includes educational activities and art performances for children, following the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.A highlight of the event is the exhibition of 415 paintings by children. These are the works honoured by the Vietnamese Children Fine Arts Award 2019, which is held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Training.The organiser received more than 54,000 paintings – including works by disabled children – sent by 863 individuals, schools and organisations nationwide.“The contest draws the attention of children in the whole country, proving that painting is a bridge between children and the world, helping them express ideas, sentiments and dreams,” said Trinh Ha Quyen, a representative of the centre. “Through the paintings, children strive for a beautiful world and good things in life.”The Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi will host a children’s festival inspired by the Korean culture on June 1 and 2.The event will create a playground for Vietnamese children to celebrate International Children’s Day and to help them understand the Korean culture through games, jultagi (a traditional Korean performance of tightrope-walking), gilnori (a parade of musicians and percussion groups in colourful costumes) and samulnori (the music of a percussion quartet).Jultagi is a traditional form of entertainment that was recognised by the UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2011. In this show of acrobatic skill, the artist executes a number of feats on the tightrope while telling stores and jokes and singing to musical accompaniment.Participants also can paint, dress up in Korean costumes and make kites and fans from hanji (Korean traditional paper).The programme is a result of cooperation between the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology and the Korean Culture Centre in Vietnam, made possible by the participation of 100 volunteers from universities in Hanoi.“I love studying Korean language and culture,” said Nguyen Hai Anh, a student at Hanoi Law University. “As a volunteer at the museum, I want to have a chance to understand more about Korean culture. I expect the programme will bring joy and knowledge to children and all participants."-VNS/VNA